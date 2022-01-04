An M1 Abrams tank belonging to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, deployed into Europe off the ramp of the MV Cape Washington, a Military Sealift Command, Ready Reserve Fleet Cargo vessel. The equipment arrived at the port in Vlissingen, Netherlands, March 27, 2022 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Photo by: Jeff Jurgensen)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 06:44
|Photo ID:
|7133084
|VIRIN:
|220401-D-DJ117-102
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|VLISSINGEN, NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vlissingen port operations swiftly move Army equipment through Europe [Image 5 of 5], by Shaylee Borcsani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vlissingen port operations swiftly move Army equipment through Europe
