    Vlissingen port operations swiftly move Army equipment through Europe [Image 2 of 5]

    Vlissingen port operations swiftly move Army equipment through Europe

    VLISSINGEN, NETHERLANDS

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Shaylee Borcsani 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Leaders from the 838th Transportation Battalion observe the arrival of the MV Cape Washington, a Military Sealift Command, Ready Reserve Fleet Cargo vessel at the port in Vlissingen, Netherlands, March 27, 2022. The vessel is brining equipment belonging to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Photo by: Jeff Jurgensen)

