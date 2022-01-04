Vlissingen port operations swiftly move Army equipment through Europe

Leaders from the 838th Transportation Battalion observe the arrival of the MV Cape Washington, a Military Sealift Command, Ready Reserve Fleet Cargo vessel at the port in Vlissingen, Netherlands, March 27, 2022. The vessel is brining equipment belonging to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Photo by: Jeff Jurgensen)

