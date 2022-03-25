Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Charleston and HSC-21 Flight Ops [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Charleston and HSC-21 Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.25.2022

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220325-O-NR876-606
    PHILLIPPINE SEA (March 25, 2022) – An MQ-8B Fire Scout, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, launches from the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 02:20
    Photo ID: 7132887
    VIRIN: 220325-O-NR876-606
    Resolution: 1530x2295
    Size: 975.78 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston and HSC-21 Flight Ops [Image 4 of 4], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Charleston and HSC-21 Flight Ops
    USS Charleston and HSC-21 Flight Ops
    USS Charleston and HSC-21 Flight Ops
    USS Charleston and HSC-21 Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Flight Ops
    CTF 76
    PACFLT
    HSC-21
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT