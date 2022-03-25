USS Charleston and HSC-21 Flight Ops

220325-O-NR876-479

PHILLIPPINE SEA (March 25, 2022) – Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Yoseph Dardon, from Los Angeles, refuels an MQ-8B Fire Scout, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, on the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)

