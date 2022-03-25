220325-O-NR876-377
PHILLIPPINE SEA (March 25, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) and the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 prepare an MQ-8B Fire Scout for takeoff. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 02:20
|Photo ID:
|7132885
|VIRIN:
|220325-O-NR876-377
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|704.24 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Charleston and HSC-21 Flight Ops [Image 4 of 4], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT