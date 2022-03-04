220403-N-XN177-5013 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 3, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 23 lands aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 3. HSC-23 transported Rear. Adm. Wayne Baze, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, to Tripoli to observe the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

