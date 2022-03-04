Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220403-N-XN177-4082

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220403-N-XN177-4082 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 3, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 launches from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 3. VMX-1 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MAG 13
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

