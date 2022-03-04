220403-N-XN177-4094 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 3, 2022) – Civilian journalists take photographs of an F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 during flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 3. VMX-1 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

