220403-N-XN177-2104 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 3, 2022) – Civilian journalists disembark an MV-22 Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) for a shipboard media embark, April 3. VMM-364 brought the civilian journalists aboard for a tour and to observe the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

