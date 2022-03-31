Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE [Image 5 of 5]

    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    On, March 30, 2022, day two of two half-day sessions at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Souder, veterinary science instructor/writer provided a tour to 35 educators and six recruiters from the Chicago, Illinois area of the veterinary lab at the MEDCoE Department of Veterinary Science and received an overview about animal care technicians and food inspection as part of a larger visit sponsored by the Chicago Recruiting Battalion, to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, March 29-30, 2022. They also visited the Departments of Dental Science and Preventive Health Services, received a command brief and participated in a question-and-answer session with the MEDCoE Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster.

