On, March 30, 2022, day two of two half-day sessions at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, 35 educators and six recruiters from the Chicago, Illinois area toured the veterinary lab at the MEDCoE Department of Veterinary Science and received an overview about the canine simulators, animal care technicians and food inspection as part of a larger visit sponsored by the Chicago Recruiting Battalion, to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, March 29-30, 2022. They also visited the Departments of Dental Science and Preventive Health Services, received a command brief and participated in a question-and-answer session with the MEDCoE Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 14:21 Photo ID: 7131835 VIRIN: 220330-A-WK488-203 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.66 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.