35 educators and six U.S. Army Recruiters from the Chicago, Illinois area visited the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) during a larger tour of Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) hosted by the Chicago Army Recruiting Battalion, March 29-30, 2022 JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. Pictured at the iconic MEDEVAC Helicopter in front of the MEDCoE headquarters’ building on Stanley Road, March 30.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 14:21
|Photo ID:
|7131832
|VIRIN:
|220330-A-WK488-200
|Resolution:
|5385x3329
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE [Image 5 of 5], by Tish Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT