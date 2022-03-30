Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE [Image 1 of 5]

    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Tish Williamson 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    35 educators and six U.S. Army Recruiters from the Chicago, Illinois area visited the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) during a larger tour of Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) hosted by the Chicago Army Recruiting Battalion, March 29-30, 2022 JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. Pictured at the iconic MEDEVAC Helicopter in front of the MEDCoE headquarters’ building on Stanley Road, March 30.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 14:21
    Photo ID: 7131832
    VIRIN: 220330-A-WK488-200
    Resolution: 5385x3329
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE [Image 5 of 5], by Tish Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE
    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE
    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE
    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE
    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT