Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE

35 educators and six U.S. Army Recruiters from the Chicago, Illinois area visited the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) during a larger tour of Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) hosted by the Chicago Army Recruiting Battalion, March 29-30, 2022 JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. Pictured at the iconic MEDEVAC Helicopter in front of the MEDCoE headquarters’ building on Stanley Road, March 30.

