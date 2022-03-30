Maj. David Zinnante, chief of staff, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) provides a MEDCoE overview brief to educators at the MEDCoE, Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 30, 2022. MEDCoE hosted a visit in support of 35 educators and six U.S. Army Recruiters from the Chicago, Illinois area during a larger tour of JBSA sponsored by the Chicago Army Recruiting Battalion, March 29-30, 2022, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 14:21 Photo ID: 7131834 VIRIN: 220330-A-WK488-202 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.73 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.