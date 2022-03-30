Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE

Maj. David Zinnante, chief of staff, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) provides a MEDCoE overview brief to educators at the MEDCoE, Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 30, 2022. MEDCoE hosted a visit in support of 35 educators and six U.S. Army Recruiters from the Chicago, Illinois area during a larger tour of JBSA sponsored by the Chicago Army Recruiting Battalion, March 29-30, 2022, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 14:21
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
