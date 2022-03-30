Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE [Image 3 of 5]

    Chicago educators explore student opportunities at the MEDCoE

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Maj. David Zinnante, chief of staff, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) provides a MEDCoE overview brief to educators at the MEDCoE, Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 30, 2022. MEDCoE hosted a visit in support of 35 educators and six U.S. Army Recruiters from the Chicago, Illinois area during a larger tour of JBSA sponsored by the Chicago Army Recruiting Battalion, March 29-30, 2022, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

