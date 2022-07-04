Command Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson, senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, middle, and Staff Sgt. Denajah Jamison, recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer, Maryland Army National Guard, talks with a student about benefits and career opportunities in the MDNG at City Neighbors High School in Baltimore on April 7, 2022. Students in attendance received MDNG merchandise as a token of appreciation from the organization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 13:16
|Photo ID:
|7131724
|VIRIN:
|220407-Z-OV020-1022
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDNG SEL Shares Knowledge with High School Students [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT