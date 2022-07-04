MDNG SEL Shares Knowledge with High School Students

Command Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson, senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, speaks to students about benefits and career opportunities in the MDNG at City Neighbors High School in Baltimore on April 7, 2022. Wilson said that her motivation to speak to students about military service stems from her experience talking with National Guard soldiers when she was in high school. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

