Staff Sgt. Devera Arnwine, recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer, Maryland Army National Guard, looks on as Command Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson, senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, speaks to students about benefits and career opportunities in the MDNG at City Neighbors High School in Baltimore on April 7, 2022. Arnwine's area of operation for recruiting is in Baltimore. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 13:16 Photo ID: 7131722 VIRIN: 220407-Z-OV020-1011 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 3.2 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDNG SEL Shares Knowledge with High School Students [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.