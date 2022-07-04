MDNG SEL Shares Knowledge with High School Students

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson, senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, gives a sergeant's major coin to a student for correctly answering a question during the post-secondary exploration event at City Neighbors High School in Baltimore on April 7, 2022. The purpose of the event is to provide seniors with opportunities to explore career paths beyond high school. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

