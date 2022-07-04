Soldiers assigned to the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division gather around South Korea's president elect, Yoon Suk-yul, during his visit to Camp Humphreys on Apr. 7, 2022. Yoon visited the installation to learn more about the Combined Forces Command mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army public affairs office)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 04:32
|Photo ID:
|7131079
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-WF509-0092
|Resolution:
|1144x825
|Size:
|196.4 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SGM Andrew Kosterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT