South Korea's president elect, Yoon Suk-yeol (center), meets troops assigned to the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Apr. 7, 2022. Yoon visited Camp Humphreys to learn more about the Combined Forces Command's mission, taking a moment to eat lunch with U.S. and South Korean troops during the visit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 04:32 Photo ID: 7131076 VIRIN: 220407-A-WF509-0077 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 6.27 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SGM Andrew Kosterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.