South Korea's president elect, Yoon Suk-yeol (center), meets troops assigned to the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Apr. 7, 2022. Yoon visited Camp Humphreys to learn more about the Combined Forces Command's mission, taking a moment to eat lunch with U.S. and South Korean troops during the visit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 04:32
|Photo ID:
|7131076
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-WF509-0077
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SGM Andrew Kosterman, identified by DVIDS
