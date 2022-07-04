Maj. Gen. David Lesperance (left), commander of the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division, greets South Kroea's president elect, Yoon Suk-yeol, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Apr. 7, 2022. Yoon visited Camp Humphreys to learn more about the Combined Forces Command's mission, taking a moment to eat lunch with U.S. and South Korean troops during the visit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 04:32
|Photo ID:
|7131074
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-WF509-0045
|Resolution:
|3268x2614
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SGM Andrew Kosterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT