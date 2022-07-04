Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 4]

    Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman 

    8th Army

    Maj. Gen. David Lesperance (left), commander of the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division, greets South Kroea's president elect, Yoon Suk-yeol, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Apr. 7, 2022. Yoon visited Camp Humphreys to learn more about the Combined Forces Command's mission, taking a moment to eat lunch with U.S. and South Korean troops during the visit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army Public Affairs Office)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SGM Andrew Kosterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    8th Army
    2nd Infantry Division
    Camp Humphreys
    Yoon Suk-Yul

