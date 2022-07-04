Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys [Image 1 of 4]

    Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman 

    8th Army

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division gather around South Korea's president elect, Yoon Suk-yeol, during his visit to Camp Humphreys on Apr. 7, 2022. Yoon visited the installation to learn more about the Combined Forces Command mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Ksoterman/Eighth Army public affairs office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 04:33
    Photo ID: 7131072
    VIRIN: 220407-A-WF509-0095
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 976.23 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SGM Andrew Kosterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys
    Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys
    Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys
    Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    8th Army
    USFK
    Camp Humphreys
    Yoon Suk-Yul

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT