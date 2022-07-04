Korean president elect visits Camp Humphreys

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division gather around South Korea's president elect, Yoon Suk-yeol, during his visit to Camp Humphreys on Apr. 7, 2022. Yoon visited the installation to learn more about the Combined Forces Command mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Ksoterman/Eighth Army public affairs office)

Date Taken: 04.07.2022
Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR