Republic of Korea President-elect Yoon, Suk-yeol spends time with Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2022. President-elect Yoon visited Humphreys to receive an overview of UNC/CFC/USFK’s ironclad commitment to strengthening the US-ROK Alliance and providing a strong robust combined defense posture to maintaining peace, security, and stability of the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Seong-yeon Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 02:21 Photo ID: 7130969 VIRIN: 220407-A-OR805-446 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.94 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK President-elect Yoon Visits USAG-Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Seong Yeon Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.