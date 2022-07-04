ROK President-elect Yoon Visits USAG-Humphreys

USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea — President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol visited United States Army Garrison - Humphreys today.



Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea Commander, hosted Yoon and provided an overview of UNC/CFC/USFK’s ironclad commitment to strengthening the US-ROK Alliance and providing a strong robust combined defense posture to maintaining peace, security and stability of the Korean peninsula.



Yoon also dined and conversed with U.S. and ROK service members assigned to the Second Infantry Division about their specific jobs, duties, and responsibilities to protecting and defending the ROK against any threat or adversary.



This was Yoon’s first visit to the installation that houses United Nations Command, United States Forces Korea, Special Operations Command Korea, Eighth Army and Second Infantry Division Headquarters among other U.S. military units.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 02:21 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR