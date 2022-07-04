Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK President-elect Yoon Visits USAG-Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Amelia Gillies 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea — President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol visited United States Army Garrison - Humphreys today.

    Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea Commander, hosted Yoon and provided an overview of UNC/CFC/USFK’s ironclad commitment to strengthening the US-ROK Alliance and providing a strong robust combined defense posture to maintaining peace, security and stability of the Korean peninsula.

    Yoon also dined and conversed with U.S. and ROK service members assigned to the Second Infantry Division about their specific jobs, duties, and responsibilities to protecting and defending the ROK against any threat or adversary.

    This was Yoon’s first visit to the installation that houses United Nations Command, United States Forces Korea, Special Operations Command Korea, Eighth Army and Second Infantry Division Headquarters among other U.S. military units.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 02:21
    Story ID: 417999
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    This work, ROK President-elect Yoon Visits USAG-Humphreys, by SSgt Amelia Gillies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

