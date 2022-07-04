Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK President-elect Yoon Visits USAG-Humphreys [Image 3 of 4]

    ROK President-elect Yoon Visits USAG-Humphreys

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Republic of Korea President-elect Yoon, Suk-yeol conducts an office call with his staff and personnel from Combined Forces Command at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2022. President-elect Yoon visited Humphreys to receive an overview of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea’s ironclad commitment to strengthening the US-ROK Alliance and providing a strong robust combined defense posture to maintaining peace, security, and stability of the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 02:21
    Photo ID: 7130966
    VIRIN: 220407-A-CI827-370
    Resolution: 7312x3601
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK President-elect Yoon Visits USAG-Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Kris Bonet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    president
    cfc
    ROK-US Alliance
    unc
    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    Yoon
    combined forces command
    usfk
    United Nations Command
    U.S. Forces Korea
    camp Humphreys
    POTROK
    Suk Yeol
    president-elect
    UNC/CFC/USFK

