ROK President-elect Yoon Visits USAG-Humphreys

Republic of Korea President-elect Yoon, Suk-yeol greets Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea Commander, and ROK Gen. Kim, Seung-kyum, CFC Deputy Commander at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2022. President-elect Yoon visited Humphreys to receive an overview of UNC/CFC/USFK’s ironclad commitment to strengthening the US-ROK Alliance and providing a strong robust combined defense posture to maintaining peace, security, and stability of the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kris Bonet)

