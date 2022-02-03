A weapons systems intelligence specialist shoulders a training man-portable air-defense system used to track and destroy low-flying aerial targets during the first off-station training phase for the 509th Weapons Squadron at the Roswell Air Center in Roswell, New Mexico, March 2, 2022. During this phase, the students replicated a MADPADS [surface to air missile] threat and assessed the tactics and procedures they came up with to mitigate the ground threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 19:24
|Photo ID:
|7130740
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-LU738-1085
|Resolution:
|6704x3771
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|ROSWELL, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Travis Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
