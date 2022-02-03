Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile

A weapons systems intelligence specialist shoulders a training man-portable air-defense system used to track and destroy low-flying aerial targets during the first off-station training phase for the 509th Weapons Squadron at the Roswell Air Center in Roswell, New Mexico, March 2, 2022. During this phase, the students replicated a MADPADS [surface to air missile] threat and assessed the tactics and procedures they came up with to mitigate the ground threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards)

