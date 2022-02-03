Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile [Image 4 of 5]

    Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile

    ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kaleb Fausone, 509th Weapons Squadron aviation resource manager, checks communications equipment between the ground crew and the flying pilots during a training flight at the Roswell Air Center in Roswell, New Mexico, March 2, 2022. The 509th WPS is one of 21weapons squadrons that are part of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, under the 57th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 19:24
    Photo ID: 7130739
    VIRIN: 220302-F-LU738-1009
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: ROSWELL, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Travis Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile
    Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile
    Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile
    Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile
    Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT