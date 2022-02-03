Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile

    Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile

    ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Support personnel from the 509th Weapons Squadron watch a KC-135 Stratotanker conduct a low-altitude maneuver during training at the Roswell Air Center in Roswell, New Mexico, March 2, 2022. The 509th WPS’ mission is to build, teach, and lead KC-135 pilots, navigators and enlisted in-flight refueling specialists in advanced weapons and tactics employment training for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Travis Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

