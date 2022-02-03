Support personnel from the 509th Weapons Squadron watch a KC-135 Stratotanker conduct a low-altitude maneuver during training at the Roswell Air Center in Roswell, New Mexico, March 2, 2022. The 509th WPS’ mission is to build, teach, and lead KC-135 pilots, navigators and enlisted in-flight refueling specialists in advanced weapons and tactics employment training for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 19:24
|Photo ID:
|7130737
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-LU738-1020
|Resolution:
|6309x3549
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|ROSWELL, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Travis Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
