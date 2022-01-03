Advanced training keeps KC-135 weapons squadron Airmen agile

The 509th Weapons Squadron pilots, instructors and in-flight refueling specialists unload a KC-135 Stratotanker at the Roswell Air Center in Roswell, New Mexico, March 1, 2022. The 509th WPS’ mission is to build, teach, and lead KC-135 pilots, navigators and enlisted in-flight refueling specialists in advanced weapons and tactics employment training for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards)

