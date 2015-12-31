Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deploying education: Equipping families with resources [Image 9 of 12]

    Deploying education: Equipping families with resources

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2015

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler families ride a train through Heritage Field during Operation Hero at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2022. The event, hosted by the Airman and Family Readiness Center in recognition of the Month of the Military Child, gave military children a glimpse into the lives of deployed military members. Children received Operation Hero dog tags and t-shirts as they made their way through a mock deployment line as well as the opportunity to experience medical triage demonstrations, military working dog demonstrations and have their faces painted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2015
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 17:50
    Photo ID: 7129781
    VIRIN: 220402-F-BD983-1207
    Resolution: 4968x3400
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    GALLERY

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Month of the Military Child
    Operation Hero
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command

