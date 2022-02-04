Deploying education: Equipping families with resources

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Stone, 335th Training Squadron training flight chielf, provides a battery voltage demonstration to Asher del Rio, son of Capt. Nathan del Rio, 81st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior clinic element leader, during Operation Hero at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2022. The event, hosted by the Airman and Family Readiness Center in recognition of the Month of the Military Child, gave military children a glimpse into the lives of deployed military members. Children received Operation Hero dog tags and t-shirts as they made their way through a mock deployment line as well as the opportunity to experience medical triage demonstrations, military working dog demonstrations and have their faces painted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

