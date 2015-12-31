Deploying education: Equipping families with resources

U.S. Marine Private First Class Moises Gomes, Keesler Marine Detachment student, and Espen Padgett, son of Tech. Sgt. Derek Padgett, 334th Training Squadron instructor, participate in an obstacle course during Operation Hero at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2022. The event, hosted by the Airman and Family Readiness Center in recognition of the Month of the Military Child, gave military children a glimpse into the lives of deployed military members. Children received Operation Hero dog tags and t-shirts as they made their way through a mock deployment line as well as the opportunity to experience medical triage demonstrations, military working dog demonstrations and have their faces painted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

