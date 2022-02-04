U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittney Park, 81st Medical Support Squadron command support staff NCO in charge, assists Olivia McIntyre, daughter of Tech. Sgt. Ines Abrantes, Mathies NCO Academy instructor, with a leg wrap during Operation Hero at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2022. The event, hosted by the Airman and Family Readiness Center in recognition of the Month of the Military Child, gave military children a glimpse into the lives of deployed military members. Children received Operation Hero dog tags and t-shirts as they made their way through a mock deployment line as well as the opportunity to experience a military working dog demonstration and have their faces painted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 17:50 Photo ID: 7129779 VIRIN: 220402-F-BD983-1129 Resolution: 4644x3400 Size: 1.62 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deploying education: Equipping families with resources [Image 12 of 12], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.