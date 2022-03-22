Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 16:50 Photo ID: 7129682 VIRIN: 220322-F-F3505-1005 Resolution: 5398x3856 Size: 13.2 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Myshae Allen: Texas Military Youth of the Year Award Winner! [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.