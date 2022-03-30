Myshae Allen: Texas Military Youth of the Year Award Winner!

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Force Support Squadron youth program on Goodfellow Air Force Base celebrates its first Texas Military Youth of the Year award recipient, Myshae S. Allen, March 22.



Myshae is the son of San Angelo Air Force veteran Master Sgt. (retired) James Allen and Eunhye Allen.



“This award recognizes teens who go above and beyond in academics, character leadership, and community service,” said Terry Killgore, 17th Force Support Squadron youth programs director.



Since 1947, the Youth of the Year program has honored and celebrated the nation’s most inspiring teens and their incredible journeys.



In 2013, a separate Youth of the Year Award for military youth was introduced. A traditional winner and a military winner is selected at the state level. Winners move on to the regional level. Regional winners from military and traditional clubs move on to the National Youth of the Year competition in Washington, D.C.



“It is an honor to see my son chosen for such a prestigious award,” said James Allen. “I’m proud my son is considered as a role model for youth not only in the local community but also throughout all of Texas.”



Each year, thousands of competing youth submit a package that includes four written essays and a letter of recommendation. To win the competition, the competitors must also present a speech.



“Myshae’s speech was so passionate,” said Killgore. “It gave me goosebumps. We are so proud of him and can’t wait to see him do great things.”



Myshae will go on to compete for the Southwest regionals in Dallas, TX on June 10. He will be competing against the Military Youth of the Year winners from six other states: Wyoming, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, and New Mexico.



Congratulations and good luck!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 16:50 Story ID: 417971 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US