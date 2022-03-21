Myshae Allen, Texas Military Youth of the Year winner, holds the Billy Thomas Award for his primary mentor, Mr. Brian Stansbury. Myshae will go on to compete for the Southwest Regional Competition in Dallas on June 10. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 16:50
|Photo ID:
|7129681
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-F3505-1004
|Resolution:
|5326x3804
|Size:
|16.82 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Myshae Allen: Texas Military Youth of the Year Award Winner! [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Myshae Allen: Texas Military Youth of the Year Award Winner!
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT