Myshae Allen, Texas Military Youth of the Year winner, holds the Billy Thomas Award for his primary mentor, Mr. Brian Stansbury. Myshae will go on to compete for the Southwest Regional Competition in Dallas on June 10. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 16:50 Photo ID: 7129681 VIRIN: 220321-F-F3505-1004 Resolution: 5326x3804 Size: 16.82 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Myshae Allen: Texas Military Youth of the Year Award Winner! [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.