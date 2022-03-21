Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Myshae Allen: Texas Military Youth of the Year Award Winner! [Image 2 of 3]

    Myshae Allen: Texas Military Youth of the Year Award Winner!

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Myshae Allen, Texas Military Youth of the Year winner, holds the Billy Thomas Award for his primary mentor, Mr. Brian Stansbury. Myshae will go on to compete for the Southwest Regional Competition in Dallas on June 10. (Courtesy Photo)

    TAGS

    Award
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Texas Military Youth of the Year

