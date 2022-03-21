Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Myshae Allen: Texas Military Youth of the Year Award Winner! [Image 1 of 3]

    Myshae Allen: Texas Military Youth of the Year Award Winner!

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Amanda Resta, 17th Force Support Squadron youth programmer, Myshae Allen, Texas Military Youth of the Year winner, and Thomas Engel, 17th Force Support Squadron school age coordinator, pose for a photo March 21, 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

    Award
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Military Youth of the Year
    Texas Military Youth of the Year

