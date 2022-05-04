ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, depart via a WC-130J aircraft from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. Besides receiving depot level maintenance at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, the aircraft received a new coat of glossy paint, a throwback to its original look prior to 2008, which better held up under the difficult weather conditions the aircraft often flies through. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7129526
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-MW167-2976
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters' [Image 4 of 4], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
