    Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters' [Image 3 of 4]

    Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters'

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, depart via a WC-130J aircraft from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. Besides receiving depot level maintenance at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, the aircraft received a new coat of glossy paint, a throwback to its original look prior to 2008, which better held up under the difficult weather conditions the aircraft often flies through. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters' [Image 4 of 4], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Robins Air Force Base
    146th California Air National Guard

