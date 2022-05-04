Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters'

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, depart via a WC-130J aircraft from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. Besides receiving depot level maintenance at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, the aircraft received a new coat of glossy paint, a throwback to its original look prior to 2008, which better held up under the difficult weather conditions the aircraft often flies through. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

