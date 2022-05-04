ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The WC-130J aircraft from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, passes by the Air Traffic Control Tower at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022. The weather aircraft received depot level maintenance at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex and now dons a glossy gray paint scheme, which is a throwback to the original look of the weather aircraft prior to 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7129527
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-MW167-2934
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters' [Image 4 of 4], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT