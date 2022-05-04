ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airman 1st Class Marcos Parada, 146th Airlift Wing crew chief from the California Air National Guard, marshalls a WC-130J aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022, departing for Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The aircraft received a new glossy paint scheme, matching its look prior to 2008, and is the first of ten to receive the vintage glossy gray paint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7129525
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-ED303-0034
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|782.08 KB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters' [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
