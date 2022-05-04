Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters' [Image 2 of 4]

    Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters'

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airman 1st Class Marcos Parada, 146th Airlift Wing crew chief from the California Air National Guard, marshalls a WC-130J aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022, departing for Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The aircraft received a new glossy paint scheme, matching its look prior to 2008, and is the first of ten to receive the vintage glossy gray paint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

