Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters'

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airman 1st Class Marcos Parada, 146th Airlift Wing crew chief from the California Air National Guard, marshalls a WC-130J aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022, departing for Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. The aircraft received a new glossy paint scheme, matching its look prior to 2008, and is the first of ten to receive the vintage glossy gray paint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

