ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE,Ga. – Airman 1st Class Marcos Parada, 146th Airlift Wing crew chief from the California Air National Guard, salutes a WC-130J aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2022, as it leaves for Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. While at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins AFB, the aircraft received a new glossy gray paint scheme known for its durabilty, longevity and efficiency under harsh weather conditions reminescient of its days prior to 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:54 Photo ID: 7129524 VIRIN: 220405-F-ED303-0036 Resolution: 4949x3299 Size: 506.48 KB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Robins AFB performs historic paint job for 'Hurricane Hunters' [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.