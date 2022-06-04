Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 5]

    Month of the Military Child

    JAPAN

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220406-N-DM318-1089 Shirley Lanham Elementary School students perform Taiko during a Month of the Military Child celebration onboard the installation. Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Month of the Military Child

