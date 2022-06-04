220406-N-DM318-1037 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 6, 2022) Cmdr. Zathan Baker, executive officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, delivers remarks during a Month of the Military Child celebration at the base Shirley Lanham Elementary School. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

