220406-N-DM318-1093 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 6, 2022) Shirley Lanham Elementary School students perform Taiko during a Month of the Military Child celebration onboard the installation. Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 02:42 Photo ID: 7128062 VIRIN: 220406-N-DM318-1093 Resolution: 2084x1172 Size: 488.26 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.