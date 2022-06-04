Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green [Image 2 of 3]

    LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A freshly olive drab green painted Army trailer sits inside the paint booth at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux. No longer are people witnessing the desert tan color they’ve grown accustomed to for the past 20 plus years. Instead, it’s back to the days of old with a fresh coat of OD green, and a small team of painters at LRC Benelux is helping to make that happen. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 01:58
    Photo ID: 7128043
    VIRIN: 220406-A-SM279-546
    Resolution: 4604x2909
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green
    LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green
    LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT