A freshly olive drab green painted Army trailer sits inside the paint booth at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux. No longer are people witnessing the desert tan color they’ve grown accustomed to for the past 20 plus years. Instead, it’s back to the days of old with a fresh coat of OD green, and a small team of painters at LRC Benelux is helping to make that happen. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 01:58
|Photo ID:
|7128043
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-SM279-546
|Resolution:
|4604x2909
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS
LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green
