Joel Carpreau, an automotive mechanic paint and body shop specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, carefully paints the gun turret on a Humvee. LRC Benelux is tasked with painting more than 150 tan colored tactical vehicles and equipment pieces olive drab green, about two Humvees and two trailers a week. Before applying the OD green paint, the paint team uses masking tape and paper to protect certain areas from the paint – such as portions of the gun turret on a Humvee as well as door handles, lights and windows, for example. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 01:58
|Photo ID:
|7128042
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-SM279-469
|Resolution:
|3298x2020
|Size:
|770.49 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT