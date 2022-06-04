Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green [Image 1 of 3]

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Joel Carpreau, an automotive mechanic paint and body shop specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, carefully paints the gun turret on a Humvee. LRC Benelux is tasked with painting more than 150 tan colored tactical vehicles and equipment pieces olive drab green, about two Humvees and two trailers a week. Before applying the OD green paint, the paint team uses masking tape and paper to protect certain areas from the paint – such as portions of the gun turret on a Humvee as well as door handles, lights and windows, for example. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 01:58
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE 
    This work, LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

