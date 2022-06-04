LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green

Joel Carpreau, an automotive mechanic paint and body shop specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, carefully paints the gun turret on a Humvee. LRC Benelux is tasked with painting more than 150 tan colored tactical vehicles and equipment pieces olive drab green, about two Humvees and two trailers a week. Before applying the OD green paint, the paint team uses masking tape and paper to protect certain areas from the paint – such as portions of the gun turret on a Humvee as well as door handles, lights and windows, for example. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Location: CHIEVRES, BE