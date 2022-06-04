Joel Carpreau, an automotive mechanic paint and body shop specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, sprays a Humvee with a fresh coat of olive drab green paint. LRC Benelux is tasked with painting more than 150 tan colored tactical vehicles and equipment pieces olive drab green, all of which are assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 01:58 Photo ID: 7128044 VIRIN: 220404-A-SM279-610 Resolution: 3694x2371 Size: 1010.82 KB Location: CHIEVRES, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.