    LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green [Image 3 of 3]

    LRC Benelux tasked with turning tan-colored tactical vehicles, trailers to green

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Joel Carpreau, an automotive mechanic paint and body shop specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, sprays a Humvee with a fresh coat of olive drab green paint. LRC Benelux is tasked with painting more than 150 tan colored tactical vehicles and equipment pieces olive drab green, all of which are assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

