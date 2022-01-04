MCAGCC MCCS holds Colorful Consent Run

Participants in the Colorful Consent Run take off from the starting line at Marine Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 1, 2022. To begin the Sexual Assault Awareness month, members of the MCAGCC community participated in the Colorful Consent Run, a 3.2 mile (5 kilometer) run while having colorful powder thrown on them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US