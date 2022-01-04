Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAGCC MCCS holds Colorful Consent Run [Image 3 of 5]

    MCAGCC MCCS holds Colorful Consent Run

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A participant in the Colorful Consent Run, sprints through a fog of powder at Marine Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 1, 2022. To begin the Sexual Assault Awareness month, members of the MCAGCC community participated in the Colorful Consent Run, a 3.2 mile (5 kilometer) run while having colorful powder thrown on them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 18:06
    Photo ID: 7127661
    VIRIN: 220401-M-MY519-1662
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAGCC MCCS holds Colorful Consent Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAGCC MCCS holds Colorful Consent Run
    MCAGCC MCCS holds Colorful Consent Run
    MCAGCC MCCS holds Colorful Consent Run
    MCAGCC MCCS holds Colorful Consent Run
    MCAGCC MCCS holds Colorful Consent Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Marine Corps

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault
    SAPR
    5K
    FunRun
    ColorRun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT