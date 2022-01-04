Participants in the Colorful Consent Run are covered in powder the conclusion of the Colorful Consent Run at Marine Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 1, 2022. To begin the Sexual Assault Awareness month, members of the MCAGCC community participated in the Colorful Consent Run, a 3.2 mile (5 kilometer) run while having colorful powder thrown on them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7127659
|VIRIN:
|220401-M-MY519-1390
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAGCC MCCS holds Colorful Consent Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
